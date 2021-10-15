Wait… What day is it again?

ARC, a roleplaying game by Bianca Canoza and Exalted Funeral

You know how things always seem to start out with the best intentions and then life comes along and says, “Nope. Not today, sucka!”? Well, that’s what happened this week. I’ve got the review about half done and life came along and dumped a bunch of unexpected things on my plate the last several days to where I haven’t been able to finish it. So you’re going to have to wait until next week to hear about the fascinating game that is ARC by Exalted Funeral. Between now and then, we’re going to play some more Halo, spend some more time in the Actuality, and gather in the Citadel Lounge again to talk about gaming and life and stuff. And while we’re doing that, I’m going to pick myself up, dust myself off, and finish that review. Happy gaming!

Josh Walles