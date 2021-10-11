Fireside Chat – 10/10/21

In the Citadel Lounge yesterday, we spent time talking about mature themes in games, consent in gaming, and the kinds of groups needed to explore those themes. We had a great chat with our buddy Fjook who showed up to watch and answered some of his questions. We’d love to see more of you join us and field your questions as well. Since the whole reason we’re doing this is to help all of you, we’d rather focus on concerns and problems and issues that you have rather than some random topic we come up with to chat about. Like and subscribe to our Twitch channel to catch us live and our YouTube channel to see the uploaded videos. We’re on every Sunday at 8PM Eastern time. Come pull up a comfy chair and hang out in the Angel’s Citadel’s Lounge!

