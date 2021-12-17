Those of you that have been following us on social media know, things are pretty crazy over at Citadel Walles. Between job hunting and preparing for school and loads of people living in the house and visitors coming for Christmas, both the Angel and I are feeling a bit… frazzled. I had every intention of putting up a review this week when it started, and then had four days of non-stop activity, not leaving me able to even give the book a serious reading. So I think what we’re going to do is take a hiatus from posting for the holidays and come back in the new year. Probably around the time that we are back with the Soul’s Direction (either the 7th or the 14th, though probably the 14th).

We will still plan on doing the Citadel Lounge and probably playing some Halo on Twitch. That way, we’re still out there for you all to interact with. We both sincerely hope that your holidays, if you celebrate them, are wonderful and filled with fun and family. We look forward to another year of reviews, discussions, and associating with each one of you. From our Citadel to yours, happy Gaming!

Josh Walles