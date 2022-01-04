Both Joann and I are active advocates of gaming. We want you, our audience, playing games. We want you running games. We want to help you to do both better. This is the perfect time of year to discuss this, particularly the part about running games. We know there are many of you who haven’t done so because you’re nervous and don’t know how. We get it. We were there once too. However, if you’re interested in trying out running a game, here are some good resources to get you started…

Monte Cook Games runs the New Gamemaster Month series every year in January, but it’s not just them. They cooperate with other companies to give other examples. This year, in addition to promoting Numenera (Numenera: Discovery and Numenera: Destiny), their own game, they have partnered with the following companies:

If you’re looking for additional resources, or places to ask questions, New Gamemaster Month has both a Facebook Group and a Discord Server. In addition, you can always ask for help in our MeWe Group, our Facebook Group, my Twitter or Joann’s Twitter, or our Discord Server. You can also hop on over to our Twitch Channel on Sundays at 8:30 PM Eastern time and ask TTRPG questions that we will answer live, on the spot. Happy gaming!

Josh Walles

Now on DriveThruRPG, from Angel’s Citadel… An original setting for the Cypher System! The Hope’s Horizon Starter Kit requires the Revised Cypher System Rulebook from Monte Cook Games. Like what we do? Check us out at: Linktree: https://linktr.ee/angelscitadel Did you know Angel’s Citadel has merchandise? Check out our store! Angel’s Citadel Spring Store: https://angels-citadel.creator-spring.com/